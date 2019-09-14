Well-being of Pakistan, top most priority of PTI govt: Mehboob Sultan

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Saturday said that prosperity of the country and its people was the foremost priority of the PTI government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ):Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Saturday said that prosperity of the country and its people was the foremost priority of the PTI government.

Addressing a seminar on "Health and Nutrition: a challenge for Future of Pakistan" organised by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) here at Expo centre auditorium, the minister said the Almighty has blessed country a lot, but unfortunately, in past, the country faced lack of leadership.

In past, he said, the country's leadership gave priority to their personal interests, instead of focusing on the welfare of people. He said the present government was taking all possible measures to control price hike, adding that price hike matter would be discussed with the Finance Advisor as well.

The minister said that problems like stunting growth, poverty, malnutrition needed to be focused, besides making collective efforts to handle such challenges. Mehboob Sultan said the prosperity of a poor person was imperative for the development of the country.

He said that poultry sector had contributed in boosting the national economy by meeting the nutritional need of people as well as providing jobs to a large number of people.

He said, "I hope that poultry industry will benefit through the research carried out by our scientists to deal with the poultry industry challenges." The Food ministry and its allied departments were always available to facilitate the poultry industry, in addition to enhancing its production, he maintained.

He further said the incumbent government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the cooperation of provincial governments had launched a poultry project. He said the government was providing six-bird unit and twelve-bird unit on subsidy rates to the people with less production capacity.

He said, poultry sector had faced the challenges of chicken disease in 1990, 1991 and other years, adding that steps like vaccination of chicken, besides bio-security and other precautions were taken to overcome the disease challenge.

He said that veterinary researchers also played an important role in handling chicken disease related problems.

He said the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council was monitoring the spread of avian influenza in the country to check it, adding the cooperation of provincial livestock department was commendable in this regard.

Earlier, talking to the media, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that backyard poultry scheme had been launched to overcome the problem of poverty. He said the objective of the scheme was to provide an opportunity to the people to earn their livelihood.

He said the present government was making sincere efforts to uplift the agriculture sector which would yield positive results.

The minister also congratulated the Pakistan Poultry Association for holding International Poultry Expo 2019.

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak, UVAS VC Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and others also spoke on the occasion.