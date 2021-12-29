(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that education, health and welfare of the children of police personnel was top priority of the department and for this purpose, steps would be taken for using all available resources.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on welfare of the police force at the Central Police Office (CPO) here.

He directed the Additional IG Welfare to formulate a comprehensive package for police martyrs, widows and other employees suffering from various problems. Rao Sardar said that relief should be provided to junior rank employees and personnel with respect to administrative, financial and personal issues on priority basis. He said that special financial support should be provided for scholarships of children of employees and marriages of their daughters.

"All possible welfare measures will be taken for the employees who died during the service and for the children of martyrs" , he added. Rao said that all cases of financial assistance including pension of retired employees should be dealt with on priority basis and the officers who caused delay in official proceedings should be held accountable.

The IGP said the officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the lives and property of the people were valuable assets of the department, therefore, all RPOs and DPOs should resolve their problems for the welfare of employees under their supervision.

Talking to the officers, the IGP said that constables and other staff on field duty were the real face of Punjab police, whose proper welfare would lead to improvement in their performance. He said that all possible steps should be taken for the treatment of sick police personnel and planning for setting up police welfare hospitals should be completed at the soonest.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the provision of medical facilities would alleviate problems faced by force and their families and they would be able to go beyond unnecessary hassles and focus on protection of life and property of people and fulfillment of professional duties.

The IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Welfare that all the funds allocated for welfare of force should be spent on care of personnel especially the junior rank employees and detailed reportsof welfare measures should be sent to the Central Police Office on monthly basis.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance and heads of other branches were also present in the meeting.