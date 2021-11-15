Well caved in, labourer buried alive

A poor labourer died on Monday after being trapped under mounds of soil when a well caved in at Moza langryaal,kachi pakki chowk in shehr sultan police limits

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A poor labourer died on Monday after being trapped under mounds of soil when a well caved in at Moza langryaal,kachi pakki chowk in shehr sultan police limits.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the labourer identified as Ghulam Murtaza (40) s/o Muhammad islam, was digging a well when it caved in and he got trapped under mounds of soil.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the foil after hectic efforts of hours.