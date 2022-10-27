Well collapse incident: three labourers rescued safely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :At least three labourers, buried under mud due to sudden well collapse in Tehsil Jalalpur, were safely rescued by rescue teams here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, three labourers were busy bringing out bricks from a well in Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala when suddenly it collapsed and left them stranded under the mud.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and rescued all the labourers safely from the well. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital, Jalalpur after providing first aid.

The labourers were identified as Asim, Azam and Nazim. The condition of all victims is said to be out of danger.