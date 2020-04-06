Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government will win the war against Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic through collective efforts of the public, medical professionals, law-enforcement agencies and friends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government will win the war against Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic through collective efforts of the public, medical professionals, law-enforcement agencies and friends.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said the public role was crucial to fight the deadly virus, adding that people must follow the government guidelines of washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing and staying home till April 14.

"The role of the medical professionals has been recognised globally as the first-line of defence and our doctors have rendered priceless sacrifices to save humanity," he said adding that the nation owed to doctors and paramedical staff.

To a query, the provincial minister said the Punjab government was utilising all resources to combat Covid-19 pandemic, adding that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was resolute to eliminate the treacherous enemy.

To another query, he said the Chinese health experts' visit would benefit Pakistan a lot, adding that technical and logistic support from China would further help the government contain the spread of the virus which had overwhelmed the world.

"The Chinese best practices against Covid-19 would help us fight the virus in a better way," he responded, adding that China had always stood by Pakistan in the hour of need.

About the financial challenges in the wake of the lockdown, the information minister said that the economies all-over the world had been tested by the impact of Covid-19, but the Punjab government was providing financial support to the deserving families.

About initiatives for the poor, he said the provincial government had allocated Rs 10 billion for the financially challenged families while the Federal government had earmarked Rs 150 billion under the Ehsaas programme and each applicant would get Rs 12,000 after due process.

To a question, he said the welfare initiatives of the Punjab government for the underprivileged had been acknowledged by the whole world.

To a query, he said the philanthropists were donating generously to support the persons who had lost their jobs due to the lockdown. He called upon all well-to-do people to come forward, as the government alone could not cater to the financial needs of the jobless.

The minister said the Punjab government philanthropy order would not hamper philanthropic activities in the province, rather it was introduced to ensure that people adopt safety protocols against Covid-19. He said the order was introduced to to discourage large gatherings.

"The government has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for individual and organisational philanthropic activities in Punjab and it will be compulsory to seek permission from the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned for a philanthropic activity and the DC would ensure all safety measures on the venue," he responded.

The minister said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking administrative decisions as per the evolving situation in the province and he was doing his best for the poor and the needy.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the government had utmost respect for Tableeghi Jamaat members, adding that they were being taken care of and 33 quarantine centres had been set up for them in the province.

The minister urged the opposition leaders -- Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman to deposit some million rupees in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund from the billions of rupees they had gathered from their party workers and followers. He said the opposition leaders had made billions of rupees in politics.

The Punjab information minister urged complete cooperation from masses through social distancing and compliance of the government protocols to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the province.