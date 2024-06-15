Well equipped ambulances provided to Saidu Group of Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakim Yousafzai on Saturday handed over well equipped ambulances to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals reiterating the commitment of the government to improve healthcare delivery system.

The handing over ceremony was attended among others by Chief Executive Saidu Hospitals, Dr.

Irar-ul-Haq, Medical Superintendent, Sharafat Ali Khan and hospital staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that provision of best medical services was among top priorities of the government and steps would be taken to further improve healthcare delivery system.

He also urged the Hospital administration to facilitate the people in getting medical treatment and assured his cooperation to resolve issues of the Hospital and its staff.