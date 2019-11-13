UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Well Equipped Hospitals In Hazara Division Demanded: Maliha Ali Asghar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

Well equipped hospitals in Hazara division demanded: Maliha Ali Asghar

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Wednesday demanded well equipped hospitals in Manshera and Haripur districts of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Wednesday demanded well equipped hospitals in Manshera and Haripur districts of the province.

She said that people from Northern areas, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of Hazara division come to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here to get better medical health care, adding that AMC is over burdened due to huge influx of patients.

She was addressing as the chief guest during the oath-taking ceremony of non-teaching staff association of Ayub Medical College (AMC) here.

She assured the college staff to take up their problems with the government especially the matter of out of order MRI and said that the provincial government is focusing provision of best health and education facilities to masses at their door step.

Maliha said that the government allocated huge amounts during previous tenure for the two sectors and brought significant changes in health and education sectors.

Earlier, Dean AMC Dr. Omer Farooq addressing the ceremony assured the non-teaching staff of the college that all their just demands including service structure would be resolved through board of governors.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Jammu Haripur All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

36 minutes ago

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

46 minutes ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

58 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Discuss Return of Militants From Sy ..

1 minute ago

Najma, Maria Maratab comes up as shining star athl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.