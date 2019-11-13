Well equipped hospitals in Hazara division demanded: Maliha Ali Asghar

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Wednesday demanded well equipped hospitals in Manshera and Haripur districts of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maliha Ali Asghar Wednesday demanded well equipped hospitals in Manshera and Haripur districts of the province.

She said that people from Northern areas, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of Hazara division come to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here to get better medical health care, adding that AMC is over burdened due to huge influx of patients.

She was addressing as the chief guest during the oath-taking ceremony of non-teaching staff association of Ayub Medical College (AMC) here.

She assured the college staff to take up their problems with the government especially the matter of out of order MRI and said that the provincial government is focusing provision of best health and education facilities to masses at their door step.

Maliha said that the government allocated huge amounts during previous tenure for the two sectors and brought significant changes in health and education sectors.

Earlier, Dean AMC Dr. Omer Farooq addressing the ceremony assured the non-teaching staff of the college that all their just demands including service structure would be resolved through board of governors.