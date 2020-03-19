Well-equipped isolation wards functional in 35 hospitals : Dr. Sania Nishtar

UrduPoint.com
Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said that well-equipped isolation wards are functional at thirty-five hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said that well-equipped isolation wards are functional at thirty-five hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus.

The process of research is also in progress to find out the vaccine of the coronavirus, she said in an interview with Radio Pakistan.

Sania said if anyone suspects symptoms including dry cough, difficulty in breathing and fever then he or she must contact the hospital.

The Special Assistant stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and wash hands with different intervals to win the war against corona.

She said there is no need to be panicked rather, following the precautionary measures is essential to deal with the pandemic.

Dr Sania Nishtar said, during the recent visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China, China has assured to provide three hundred thousand face masks, ten thousand protective suits and financial assistance to deal the coronavirus.

The Special Assistant said Pakistani students are fully safe in China. She said Pakistan enjoys longstanding relations with China based on mutual trust and respect.

