Well furnished "Rawal Lounge" establish at Police Line Headquarter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police have established well furnished "Rawal Lounge" at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters to facilitate the citizens on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said"Citizens who come to Police Lines Headquarters for complaints, inquiries, investigations and meetings with officers will be able to avail this facility without any discrimination." The purpose of launching is "Rawal Lounge" to provide service delivery to the citizens in the best and most convenient environment.

The Rawal Lounge would have air-conditioned and comfortable environment with facilities of water, tea, coffee, juice etc.

CPO said that the service delivery and provision of better facilities to the citizens without any discrimination is the first priority.

"All resources are being utilized in accordance with the vision of IG Punjab for providing service delivery and policing facilities to the citizens," he added.

On the other hand, the citizens thanked Rawalpindi police for providing all kind of facilities in newly established "Rawal Lounge"A citizen expressed his views that this step would breach the gap between the people and police and would portray good image of policing.