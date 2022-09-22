Well Gas Leakage; son dies due to suffocation, father fell unconscious

Son died due to suffocation and father fell unconscious after gas leakage while digging the well at 471/EB village

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Son died due to suffocation and father fell unconscious after gas leakage while digging the well at 471/EB village.

According to information, a laborer Muhammad Yusuf and his son Abu Bakar were busy in digging a well at 471/EB village and suffocated due to sudden release of poisonous gas from the deep well.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams pulled out father and son from the well.

Abu Bakar found died while his father's condition was critical and was shifted to THQ hospital.