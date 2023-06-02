UrduPoint.com

Well Incident; 4 Family Members Suffocated To Death

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 07:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Four people of the same family suffocated to death here on Friday while saving a teenager from a well near Qambrani Road in Quetta.

According to a private tv channel, the rescue teams recovered the bodies of the deceased after the hectic operation.

Rescue sources said an 18-year-old boy became unconscious after he went into the well to fix an electric motor.

His father, brother and sister-in-law (brother's wife) who went into the well for his rescue also died.

The deceased identified as Yusuf (18), Ali (50), Khameesa (25) and Naeema (30).

They died due to the accumulation of gas in the well, the rescue sources said.

