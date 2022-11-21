UrduPoint.com

Well-Known Actor Aslam Parvez Remembered On His 38th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Well-Known actor Aslam Parvez remembered on his 38th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Renowned film and drama actor Aslam Parvez, who ruled the heart of the Pakistani film industry and the hearts of fans was remembered on his 38th death anniversary on Monday, where people through media platforms have paid him rich tributes for his services in the entertainment industry.

He started his film career in 1966 as a villain and also performed as the hero in the film, 'Phanne Khan', with Noor Jahan.

He was born in Lahore in 1932, started his film career in 1956, and ruled the film world at a time when the big Names in the history of Pakistan's film had fully embraced the industry, ptv news channel reported.

Aslam Parvez first showed his acting role with Queen Tarnam Noor Jahan and Musarrat Nazir in the movie 'Pate Khan', and then the series doesn't stop.

Aslam Pervaiz was married to film actress Khawar Sultana.

He had a sister, an actress known as Shakuntala Devi (her screen name), who worked in a few films in the pre-independence era. Shakuntala Devi's daughter is the Indian actress Ameeta (real name Qamar Sultana), known for her roles as a heroine in super-hit Indian films like 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Goonj Uthi Shehnai and Mere Mehboob.

Aslam Pervaiz also had a brother named Afzal who was married to the daughter of Pakistani film producer Chaudhry Eid Muhammad, who owned Rattan Cinema at Mall Road, Lahore, Pakistan.

Aslam Parvez ruled the hearts of the fans by acting in such popular films as 'Aas Pas', 'Zulfan', 'Chho Mantar', 'Sheikh Chili', 'Saheli', and 'Qoyal'.

Aslam Pervez, was injured in a car accident with actor Iqbal Hassan on November 14, 1984, after returning from the shooting of the film 'Jura'. After a week, he passed away on November 21, 1984.

