Well-known artists get vaccinated at centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A large number of artists were vaccinated on the second day of the vaccination center jointly operated by the Arts Council Karachi and Sindh Health Department, at Ahmad Shah Hall, Arts Council here on Thursday.

The elderly over 60 years of age can be easily vaccinated against coronavirus, said a statement.

A artists including actors Talat Hussain, Rahat Kazmi, Saira Kazmi and Behroz Sabzwari, former Test cricketer Saleem Yousaf, Drama Writer Noor Ul Huda Shah, former Senator Ijaz Mahmood, and other members of the Arts Council were vaccinated. It should be noted that Code 19 vaccination center has been set up in the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to protect against the third wave of coronavirus in which members of the Arts Council who are over 60 years of age are being vaccinated against coronavirus.