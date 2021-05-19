(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Palestinian Muslims were faced with worst oppression by Israeli forces and Pakistanis would not leave their Palestinian brothers and sisters alone in crisis.

Talking to the participants of the Palestine Solidarity Rally at the Mall Road Gate of the Governor's House here, he said the business community, on his appeal, had donated 10 million rupees so far to provide relief to the Palestinians, adding that more funds would be forthcoming from the philanthropists to provide relief to the people in distress in Gaza.

Palestine Solidarity Rally was organized by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and it was led by President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah and attended by businessmen in large numbers. The participants were holding Palestinian flags, banners and placards denouncing Israeli aggression.

Talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Israel was resorting to terrorism in Palestine owing to the division amongst Muslim countries, adding that the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organizations had failed to address Palestine issue.

He said history would never forgive those at the helm of affairs and letting the bloodshed in Gaza.

"Israel is committing the worst form of terrorism in Palestine", he said, adding that the 220 millions Pakistanis stood firm with Palestinians, and would not hesitate from any sacrifice for them.

Sarwar said no one could snatch freedom from Israelis if the Muslim countries united on one page, adding that it's time for Muslim Ummah to come under single umbrella to respond to Israeli aggression in Jerusalem. He said Israel was one of the biggest terrorists in the world, unfortunately UNO and other international forums were silent spectators and this was highly condemnable.

Governor Sarwar further said that PM Imran Khan was fighting the Kashmir and Palestine cases before the world, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would present Pakistan's standpoint on Palestine in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. He thanked the business community for their magnanimous financial assistance of the Palestinians.

President LCCI Mian Misbahur Rehman said the business community was united for Palestine cause and Palestine would soon be a free state.