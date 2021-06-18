UrduPoint.com
‘We’ll Not Let You Pass This New Law,’ Says Bilawal Bhutto, Rejecting Imran Khan's Decision Of E-Voting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:22 PM

‘We’ll not let you pass this new law,’ says Bilawal Bhutto, rejecting Imran Khan's decision of e-Voting

The PPP Chairman says if this law is passed we will challenge it and follow them [PTI] in every legal forum in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they will not let the PTI pass new law for e-Voting.

Bilawal Bhutto has said that if the law is passed for e-Voting they will challenge it before every court.

“We will not let you pass this new law [for e-Voting],” said Bilawal, adding that they would approach evey court to challenge this law if it was passed.

“Houses are stagnant but the donkey have increased in the country,” said the PPP Chairman.

He has come down hard upon the PTI government over budget for financial year 2021-22.

“There is nothing for the common man in this budget. Perhaps, the rich have been benefitted,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

He has stated that if the government is there to play the role of opposition then who will run this country.

The PPP Chairman has said, “They thought people will never come to know but the budget is fake,”.

Bilawal Bhutto has also congratulated National Speaker over ‘Naya Pakistan’, saying that there is more inflation in the country as compared to Bangladesh and India.

The government employees, Bilawal says, are also holding protests for increase in their salaries.

“What will the selected bring to the country ?,” he has asked while delivering his speech.

The PPP Chairman has said that his government during their rule had improved the imports.

