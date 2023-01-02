UrduPoint.com

Well-planned Security Strategy Proposed For KP Hydropower Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Well-planned security strategy proposed for KP hydropower projects

Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan on Monday called for adopting a well-planned security strategy, including establishing close contacts with the relevant district administration, police, and other agencies, for the restart of working on hydropower projects in Swat and Shangla districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan on Monday called for adopting a well-planned security strategy, including establishing close contacts with the relevant district administration, police, and other agencies, for the restart of working on hydropower projects in Swat and Shangla districts.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here to discuss various options for making better security arrangements for the closed hydropower projects.

Special Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider, Chief Executive Officer PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Shangla Aqeeq Hussain, SDPO Swat Akbar Hayat, Chief Planning Officer Ayaz Khan and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It was decided to provide bullet-proof vehicles for foreign engineers with fool-proof security arrangements. It was emphasized that an integrated strategy would be adopted for the timely completion of projects worth billions of rupees.

PEDO Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan told the meeting that work on 11.8 MW Karora hydropower project in Shangla district and 84 MW Mitiltan hydropower project in Swat district had been stopped in May and July 2022 respectively due to shifting of foreign engineers to Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Vehicles Shangla Junaid Khan May July Billion

Recent Stories

Farewell Ceremony for Late Football Legend Pele St ..

Farewell Ceremony for Late Football Legend Pele Started - Reports

2 minutes ago
 NHA holds stakeholders consultation meeting on AMP ..

NHA holds stakeholders consultation meeting on AMP

2 minutes ago
 MPs failing to submit asset details to face suspen ..

MPs failing to submit asset details to face suspension: Election Commission of ..

2 minutes ago
 Capital Development Authority (CDA) to solarise b ..

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to solarise buildings and civic facilities

25 minutes ago
 Departments/Services Organisations, Regions and Di ..

Departments/Services Organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associati ..

23 minutes ago
 Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reache ..

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reaches $1.18Bln in 2022 - Chairman

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.