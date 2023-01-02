Well-planned security strategy proposed for KP hydropower projects

Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan on Monday called for adopting a well-planned security strategy, including establishing close contacts with the relevant district administration, police, and other agencies, for the restart of working on hydropower projects in Swat and Shangla districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan on Monday called for adopting a well-planned security strategy, including establishing close contacts with the relevant district administration, police, and other agencies, for the restart of working on hydropower projects in Swat and Shangla districts.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here to discuss various options for making better security arrangements for the closed hydropower projects.

Special Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider, Chief Executive Officer PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Shangla Aqeeq Hussain, SDPO Swat Akbar Hayat, Chief Planning Officer Ayaz Khan and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It was decided to provide bullet-proof vehicles for foreign engineers with fool-proof security arrangements. It was emphasized that an integrated strategy would be adopted for the timely completion of projects worth billions of rupees.

PEDO Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan told the meeting that work on 11.8 MW Karora hydropower project in Shangla district and 84 MW Mitiltan hydropower project in Swat district had been stopped in May and July 2022 respectively due to shifting of foreign engineers to Islamabad.