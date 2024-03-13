Well-stocked, Subsidize Rate Eatables Available At Countrywide USC Stores
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Manager at Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan Javed Mushtaq Wednesday said that all utility store outlets were opened across the country to serve the masses, especially the marginalized segment of the society in which well-stocked and subsidize rate eatables are being ensured.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that special concession is being given to consumers at the Utility Stores under Ramazan Relief Package 2024.
He said the government is making all possible efforts to ensure availability of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan.
All necessary edible items are available at lower prices at the Utility Stores and the government is determined to maintain these rates throughout the month, he added.
He said each and every outlet was ensuring for sufficient stock of essential commodities as per customers' requirements, USC outlets have been providing less price rate kitchen items as compared to open markets.
Replying a question, he said that on the strict directives of Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif concerned authority was conducting surprised visits at various USC outlets to addresses issues and grievance of the public in terms of quality and cost of USC items.
There would be no compromise on quality and prices of utility store products, he added.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs5 minutes ago
-
Makkah gears up for Ramadan with robust healthcare measures5 minutes ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering5 minutes ago
-
Action against illegal constructions26 minutes ago
-
PM visits Asfandyar Wali's residence to condole over his wife's demise35 minutes ago
-
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU43 minutes ago
-
Parents' awareness helpful to control harmful effects of e-cigarettes, vape pens use among youngster ..45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy calls on Vietnam President45 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 451 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 171 hour ago
-
Eight injured in fire cum roof collapse incident2 hours ago
-
Police foils underage marriage2 hours ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago