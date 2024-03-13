Open Menu

Well-stocked, Subsidize Rate Eatables Available At Countrywide USC Stores

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Manager at Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan Javed Mushtaq Wednesday said that all utility store outlets were opened across the country to serve the masses, especially the marginalized segment of the society in which well-stocked and subsidize rate eatables are being ensured.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that special concession is being given to consumers at the Utility Stores under Ramazan Relief Package 2024.

He said the government is making all possible efforts to ensure availability of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan.

All necessary edible items are available at lower prices at the Utility Stores and the government is determined to maintain these rates throughout the month, he added.

He said each and every outlet was ensuring for sufficient stock of essential commodities as per customers' requirements, USC outlets have been providing less price rate kitchen items as compared to open markets.

Replying a question, he said that on the strict directives of Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif concerned authority was conducting surprised visits at various USC outlets to addresses issues and grievance of the public in terms of quality and cost of USC items.

There would be no compromise on quality and prices of utility store products, he added.

