Well Structured Judicial Process Must For Economic Dominance: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:53 AM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has said that dedicated, qualitative and well structured judicial process is necessary for the country in acquiring economic dominance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has said that dedicated, qualitative and well structured judicial process is necessary for the country in acquiring economic dominance.

While addressing the closing ceremony of training workshop for district commercial courts judges here at a local hotel on Friday, he appreciated the role of Lahore High Court in creation of commercial courts, providing training to its judges and also equipping them with necessary facilities.

He said that sometimes disputes did arise between parties in business and it ultimately lead to court proceedings.

He said that functionality of the courts and its structuring were very important for timely decisions of these disputes as the parties could not be kept in suspense for long.

The chief justice said that dedicated, qualitative and well structured judicial process was required for it, which could only be achieved with creation of dedicated courts.

He said that the most dominant economic countries had dedicated, qualitative and well structured judicial process. Pakistan must have such judicial process for acquiring economic dominance, he emphasized.

The chief justice also highlighted importance of legislation through which the courts were created and their powers were prescribed.

He mentioned that a working group, under supervision of Justice Shahid Karim, had already been established to facilitate Punjab Planning and Development Board, Punjab Industries Department and also draft legislation for commercial courts.

He congratulated the team for preparing a draft of Punjab Commercial Court Act 2020.

He said that commercial courts had been established in five major cities of Punjab and hoped that they would decide the commercial disputes in shortest possible time.

The chief justice highlighted the need of effective policing to ensure law and order, adding that steps should be taken to restore credibility of the department.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan thanked World Bank Group, Punjab Planning and Development Board and PIU for collaboration in holding the workshop.

LHC judges-- Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Jawad Hassanand Punjab Judicial Academy Director General Habib Ullah Amir also addressed the closing ceremony.

Supreme Court judges-- Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan- LHC judges, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Punjab Bar Council members and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

