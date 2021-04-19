UrduPoint.com
Well To Do People Must Help Poor In Ramzan To Seek Blessings Of Almighty Allah

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:06 PM

Well to do people must help poor in Ramzan to seek blessings of Almighty Allah

Well to do people must help the poor specially in the holy month of Ramzan to seek blessings of Almighty Allah

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Well to do people must help the poor specially in the holy month of Ramzan to seek blessings of Almighty Allah.

Heads of Niyaz Zehra Foundation Syed M Arif Naqvi and Syed Hussain Raza said this in a press statement.

They said , ration packs for one month containing essential edibles worth Rs 0.

6 million have been givej to 200 needy families on merit and without any affiliation and said that this process of giving away ration packs to the needy is still in progress.

They said arrangements are also being made to give Fitrana(financial help) to the needy by the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

They emphasised upon the philantrophists to come forward and take part in this noble cause

