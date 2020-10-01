UrduPoint.com
Well Women Clinic At Mian Mir Hospital Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that timely diagnosis is key to proper treatment of breast cancer.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Well Women Clinic at Mian Mir Hospital here on Thursday.

The minister appreciated Secretary PSH Department Captain Usman Younus for this great initiative.

She said that in wake of increasing number of patients, the setting up of the clinic was very much needed.

She informed the first phase of the project had been started from Nankana Sahib and Mian Mir Hospital Lahore.

The minister said that one out of nine women face breast cancer problem according to the World Health Organization.

"The Well Women Clinic will help provide timely diagnosis of breast cancer, " she added.

The minister said the patients would be referred to Mayo Hospital for proper treatment after detailed screening and tests, "The Primary Health Breast Cancer Screening Desk will be a revolutionary initiative, " she added.

Earlier, the Secretary P&SHD apprised the minister of the purpose and utility of the initiative.

Project Manager Non Communicable Disease Program Dr Faisal, Additional Secretary (Technical) PSHDepartment Dr Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Vertical Programs Rafia Haider and other senior officials of the department were also present.

