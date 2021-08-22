ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday said wellbeing of the poor, deserving people is top priority of the government and those creating hurdles in the way of development are only wasting time of the nation.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's era is a golden era of Pakistan as all development projects were carried out as welfare mission during these three years", he said in an exclusive interview with ptv news channel.

"Only PM Imran Khan is capable, sincere and hardworking leader who can steer the country out of crisis and the only ray of hope for nation", he added.

Pakistan cannot be run through traditional politics of corrupt politicians, he said, adding, prime minister's principle stance on national issues was always admired by common masses.

Qasim Suri further said that PTI government will not let anyone take the law into his hands and no compromise will be made on the rule of law, merit, accountability, transparency, and speedy justice which would be ensuredat every cost.

He said country was making progress by leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.