Wellness Warriors Dhirkot : Young voices for a better tomorrow

DHIRKOT (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Sep, 2025) Every big change in the world starts with a small step. In Dhirkot, Kashmir, a group of young boys has taken such a step. They formed WWD, Wellness Warriors Dhirkot. The name reflects their mission: fighting for the wellness, health, and cleanliness of their city.

Real change doesn’t need power or money, it needs courage and commitment. These young boys proved that leadership begins the moment you decide to care. In a world full of noise, they chose action. And that’s what makes heroes out of ordinary people.

Formed by 10 to 15 boys, WWD began with a mission to raise awareness about public hygiene and civic responsibility.

These boys are not politicians or businessmen. They are ordinary youngsters with an extraordinary mindset. Instead of complaining, they chose to act, making their story inspiring.

Hospital problems, asking the right questions

For years, residents of Dhirkot have struggled with poor hospital conditions, lack of medicines, staff shortage, and missing basic facilities. For poor families, it’s even worse.

WWD chose not to stay silent. They interviewed a doctor at the DHQ Hospital, who shared that although the hospital has modern equipment, a shortage of staff prevents proper use of those facilities.

Thanks to this interview, many people realized the hospital had more resources than expected, reducing the need to travel to other cities for treatment.

WWD shared this through social media and community discussions, aiming to improve healthcare in Dhirkot.

Cleanliness, small actions, big impact

Cleanliness was long ignored in Dhirkot. WWD took real action. They installed dustbins in key areas, then conducted a survey with people of all ages, elders, children, and students from various institutions. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

One major achievement was clearing the oldest and largest litter pile at Chinar Morr, with volunteers of all ages helping out.

WWD members also cleaned areas from the Dhirkot Police Station to the AC Office, installing new bins to promote proper waste disposal.

Their actions showed that small efforts can spark real change. One clean street inspires another.

Special appeals were made to hospitals, hotels, and fruit shops, big contributors to local waste, to manage their garbage responsibly. Diaper waste, in particular, remains a concern.

Road safety, demanding the basics

The condition of roads in Dhirkot is another concern. Potholes and cracks make daily travel difficult and dangerous.

WWD highlighted these issues by taking photos and sharing them online and with local offices.

Their message was clear: safe roads are not a luxury, they’re a necessity.

The power of youth, leading by example

WWD stands out for its spirit. While many young people spend their time on mobiles or games, these boys chose to serve their town.

"They’ve become role models, using social media to raise awareness and inspire others to join."

In one memorable moment, an elder Faraz Abbasi in the community shared heartfelt reflections during an interview, praising the team’s efforts and the positive change they brought.

While some bins were used properly, others were ignored, showing that more public awareness is still needed.

A lesson for everyone

WWD’s story isn’t just Dhirkot’s, it’s a model for all of Pakistan. Too often, we complain about problems but do nothing.

These boys are showing that change begins with us.

If every town had a WWD, our streets would be cleaner, hospitals better, and people more united.

The result, a symbol of hope

WWD is more than a group of boys, they’re a symbol of hope. By addressing healthcare, cleaning up waste, and raising their voices, they are making Dhirkot better for everyone.

“It was a difficult task, but we somehow managed,” said one young volunteer, Raja Farooq recalling the Chinar Morr cleanup.

The youth of Dhirkot have lit a spark, now it’s up to all of us to keep it burning. Their courage, commitment, and care for their community show what’s possible when young Pakistanis take the lead. This is more than a local story; it’s a call to action. If every town, every city, and every citizen stands up with the same spirit, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more united Pakistan, together.