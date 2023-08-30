Open Menu

Wensam College Students Excel In Board's SSC Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Gomal University Wensam College has emerged as a leading institution as four of its students have made it to the list of the top ten students in the annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations. The result was declared by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dera Ismail Khan, recently.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah, has appreciated Principal Wensam College Fateh Khan Sulemankhel and all the teaching staff for their hard work and dedication.

He also congratulated the students on achieving prominent positions in board exams.

The VC said that achieving prominent positions in board exams by students of the college showed that the principal and his team played an effective role in providing the best educational environment to the students.

Principal Wensum College Dr Fateh Khan Sulemankhel said that credit goes to the teachers and parents, who have always extended cooperation in ensuring a conducive environment wherein students could be provided with quality education.

Related Topics

Education Dera Ismail Khan Gomal BISE All Best Top

