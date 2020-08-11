UrduPoint.com
Wensam College To Be Made Province-famous Seat Of Learning: Gomal University Vice Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:53 PM

Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has resolved to make Wensam College a prestigious and province-famous seat of learning

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has resolved to make Wensam College a prestigious and province-famous seat of learning.

Addressing a website launching ceremony of the Wensam College, the VC said Gomal University Wensam College had been neglected in the past, but now this important institution would be made a number one college of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As part of such efforts, he said that principal and teaching staff should strive hard for raising standard of education quality and in this regard no compromise would be made, he added.

He also said that internet played a key role in modern era of information of technology as one could easily and conveniently get information about any subject or topic of one's interest, he observed.

He said that website would greatly facilitate students and parents to keep in touch with the college and get information about admission etc.

Principal Wensam College Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed said that tangible measures were being made to impart quality education to students to achieve bright future of the country.

