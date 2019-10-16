(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said Pakistanis are a resilient nation and "Our foes will fail in their evil designs." Addressing a Drama Festival event by a private educational group at Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Tuesday, he said, "Our foes, internal or external, will lick the dust," adding, Pakistanis are a great nation by any definition of the world.

The drama festival is being held on the theme of 'Hum Zinda Qoum Haen' (We are an Enduring Nation).

The Provincial Minister said be it the war against terror or a natural calamity like an earthquake in 2005, the nation has stood resolute against all odds.

He urged the youth to take pride in the fact that Pakistan is the only atomic power among the Islamic world, adding, "Our foes could not dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

" He hailed the youth, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed that youth could transform the plight of the country and they must educate themselves to make a difference.

He called upon the people of Lahore to stand guard against corruption and nepotism, adding that there was no room for the corrupt in the New Pakistan as per the vision of PM Imran Khan.

He admired the students for their immense talents in dramatics and music, adding, Cocurricular activities were an integral part of education.

Earlier, Chairman Unique Ground of Institutions Prof Abdul Manan Khurram welcomed Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to the drama festival.