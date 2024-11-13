West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A high-level 12-member delegation from Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and Senegal visited the headquarters of Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Wednesday.

The West African nations delegation is on an official visit to explore Pakistan’s models of social protection, focusing on institutions such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and NADRA's pioneering data management infrastructure.

During the visit, NADRA officials provided an in-depth briefing on their role as the custodian of Pakistan’s national data repository. The agency, responsible for maintaining the country's civil registry, serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s identity verification and data management systems.

Chairman NADRA emphasized the organization’s vital role in supporting social protection through technology-driven solutions.

The delegation expressed interest in NADRA’s locally developed technology, particularly the All-in-One Registration Kit and mobile Enrollment Kit, designed to facilitate comprehensive civil registration. These innovations reflect NADRA’s efforts to streamline data management and enhance access to social protection services across Pakistan.