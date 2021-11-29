An important meeting held at Home Department Sindh regarding West Indies cricket team's visit to Pakistan & matches to be played at National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :An important meeting held at Home Department Sindh regarding West Indies cricket team's visit to Pakistan & matches to be played at National Stadium Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Addl. IGP Operations Ameer Sheikh, DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, SSP South Zubair Nazeer, officials of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Cricket board along with all stakeholders attended the meeting.

DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed briefed about the security arrangements to be made during the matches.

He told that personnel of Security Division including SSU Commandos and lady Commandos will perform security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

The chair and participants vowed to provide foolproof security to the visiting team and decided to utilize all the available resources to ensure peaceful conduction of the event.