West is deeply concerned about the formation of a new bloc in Asia. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Talking about the recent political instability in the country, PML-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that West is deeply concerned about the formation of a new bloc in Asia. Under the CPEC, the Road Belt Initiative is the backbone of the block connecting the cold and hot water

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) Talking about the recent political instability in the country, PML-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that West is deeply concerned about the formation of a new bloc in Asia.

Under the CPEC, the Road Belt Initiative is the backbone of the block connecting the cold and hot water. Promoting an atmosphere of anarchy in the country is a link in the foreign conspiracy. Decisions in the region need time to be decided in the region. He demanded that the state play its significant role in sabotaging the foreign agenda.