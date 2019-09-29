UrduPoint.com
West May Revisit Its Strategy Towards Kashmir After Speech Of PM Imran Khan: SG BMP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary General of Businessmen Panel (BMP), in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Jawad Ahmed on Sunday said that the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations (UN), was well worded, without dictation and the western countries may revisit their strategy towards Kashmir after the historical speech by our Prime Minister.

In a statement on Sunday, Jawad Ahmed said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan through his speech in the United Nations made a huge impact to the world.

He termed the views of the Prime Minister that if a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen, as a fair worry, not a threat.

Jawad Ahmed said that our Prime Minister properly asked the UN to act on its resolution passed in 1948, which called for a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Referring to India's population, an important message which Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled especially to P5 members in UN that, "Is the World going to appease to a market of 1.2 billion or is it going to stand up for justice and humanity", he said.

He said that "I would say Prime Minister Imran Khan shines on the international stage, there is no denying that and it's been a marathon tour with countless speaking engagements and interviews with pointed questions, "Played well indeed".

The GS BMG said that even haters are advised to give credit where it is due, and it is due.

