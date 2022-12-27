UrduPoint.com

West Police Arrests Two Involved In 'gutka Business'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

West Police arrests two involved in 'gutka business'

District West Police on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in the sale of banned hazardous gutka/mawa and recovered gutka from their possession.

According to a spokesman for West police, both accused were arrested by Mominabad Police Station.

They were identified as Sajid and Rameez.

The police recovered 31 packets of gutka from their possession.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

