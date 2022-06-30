West police conducts combing operation in Qasba Colony area

A joint combing and search operation was carried out by police and law enforcement agencies in different areas of Qasba Colony Sector A in West District under the supervision of SSP West Arif Aslam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A joint combing and search operation was carried out by police and law enforcement agencies in different areas of Qasba Colony Sector A in West District under the supervision of SSP West Arif Aslam.

According to a news release on Thursday, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers closed the entrances and exits of the area before the operation.

It should be noted that the combing and search operation was conducted on the intelligence information to arrest the accused involved in the recent incident in Qasba Colony.