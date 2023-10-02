West Police foils smuggling bid of betel nuts

The district West Police on Monday foiled smuggling bid of betel nut used in hazardous gutka/ mawa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The district West Police on Monday foiled smuggling bid of betel nut used in hazardous gutka/ mawa.

The Manghopir police station of district West arrested three suspects involved in the smuggling during two different operations.

Arrested were identified as Azmatullah, Yasir and Muhammad Shahzad. The accused were arrested from near Northern Bypass Hamdard Chowki during snap checking. More than 200 kg of betel nut in 20 sacks loaded were found in two cars of the arrested. Cases against arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.