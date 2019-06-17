UrduPoint.com
West Zone Police Arrest 33 Suspects In Karachi

The Police of West Zone has arrested 33 suspects including eight absconders and recovered weapons and Charas from them during last 24 hours while routine patrolling in its jurisdiction here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The Police of West Zone has arrested 33 suspects including eight absconders and recovered weapons and Charas from them during last 24 hours while routine patrolling in its jurisdiction here.

One motorcycle was seized under section 550 CrPC while other allegedly stolen motorcycle was also recovered. Eight pistols, 23 live rounds, 2.

670 kilograms Charas, one mobile phone and Rs 5,520 cash were recovered from arrested suspects, claimed a spokesperson for the DIG West Zone on Monday.

The police has registered cases and has started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Police of South Zone arrested six absconders among 59 suspects and recovered five pistols, 13 live rounds and Rs 46,350 cash from the accused during the last 24 hours, claimed a spokesperson for the DIG South Zone.

The police has registered a case and has started investigation.

