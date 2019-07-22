West zone police arrest 54 suspects in Karachi

The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested one absconder among 54 suspects and recovered 3.1 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested one absconder among 54 suspects and recovered 3.1 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling here.

The police also recovered one riffle, 13 pistols, 32 live rounds, 10 bottle liquor, seven mobile phones, Rs 2,060 cash, one troller, four motorcycles, 800 bags of cement with truck, one tanker, two LPG cylinder, two kilograms betel nut and different types of Gutka/Mawa from the arrested accused, said spokesperson of DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, South zone police has arrested an absconder among 19 suspects and recovered 770 gram Charas during the last 24 hours in snap checking and patrolling.

According to police, six pistols, 17 rounds, 500 packets of Gutka, 15 kilograms material of Gutka, three mobile phones, 50 sim cards, one biometrics verification device, two vehicles and Rs 2,190 cash were recovered from the accused, said spokespersonof DIG South Zone on Monday.