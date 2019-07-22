UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Zone Police Arrest 54 Suspects In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:47 PM

West zone police arrest 54 suspects in Karachi

The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested one absconder among 54 suspects and recovered 3.1 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested one absconder among 54 suspects and recovered 3.1 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in routine patrolling here.

The police also recovered one riffle, 13 pistols, 32 live rounds, 10 bottle liquor, seven mobile phones, Rs 2,060 cash, one troller, four motorcycles, 800 bags of cement with truck, one tanker, two LPG cylinder, two kilograms betel nut and different types of Gutka/Mawa from the arrested accused, said spokesperson of DIG West on Monday.

Meanwhile, South zone police has arrested an absconder among 19 suspects and recovered 770 gram Charas during the last 24 hours in snap checking and patrolling.

According to police, six pistols, 17 rounds, 500 packets of Gutka, 15 kilograms material of Gutka, three mobile phones, 50 sim cards, one biometrics verification device, two vehicles and Rs 2,190 cash were recovered from the accused, said spokespersonof DIG South Zone on Monday.

Related Topics

Karachi LPG Police Mobile Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Pakistani visa stickers being stolen from passport ..

21 minutes ago

River Indus erosion wreaking havoc

43 seconds ago

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes two KG heroin, ..

45 seconds ago

Tourism Dept takes over possession of cafe 'Khana ..

48 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

53 seconds ago

Four drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.