West Zone Police Arrests 14, Recovers Drugs, Betel Nuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

West zone police arrests 14, recovers drugs, betel nuts

The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 14 accused including 2 drug peddlers from different parts of the district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 14 accused including 2 drug peddlers from different parts of the district.

The police also recovered 245 grams of Charas, 50 kg betel nuts, gutka/mawa in huge quantity and kites, informed spokesman to West zone police.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

