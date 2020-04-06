West Zone Police Arrests 14, Recovers Drugs, Betel Nuts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 14 accused including 2 drug peddlers from different parts of the district.
The police also recovered 245 grams of Charas, 50 kg betel nuts, gutka/mawa in huge quantity and kites, informed spokesman to West zone police.
Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.