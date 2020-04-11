West zone police arrests 53 in 24 hours in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 53 accused including 2 drug peddlers and 4 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district.

The police also recovered 160 grams of Charas, two stolen motorbikes, two mobile phones and gutka/mawa in huge quantity, informed spokesman to West zone police.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.