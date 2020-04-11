West Zone Police Arrests 53 In 24 Hours In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:04 PM
The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 53 accused including 2 drug peddlers and 4 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district
The police also recovered 160 grams of Charas, two stolen motorbikes, two mobile phones and gutka/mawa in huge quantity, informed spokesman to West zone police.
Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.