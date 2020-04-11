UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Zone Police Arrests 53 In 24 Hours In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:04 PM

West zone police arrests 53 in 24 hours in Karachi

The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 53 accused including 2 drug peddlers and 4 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 53 accused including 2 drug peddlers and 4 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district.

The police also recovered 160 grams of Charas, two stolen motorbikes, two mobile phones and gutka/mawa in huge quantity, informed spokesman to West zone police.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Indian troops continue CFVs; two more civilians in ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan receives first ADB-funded consignment to ..

11 minutes ago

Syrian Forces Demine 1.7 Hectares of Land Over Pas ..

2 minutes ago

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announces ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai-based charities distribute over 30,000 daily ..

21 minutes ago

Another teenage girl injured due to unprovoked fir ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.