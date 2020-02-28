UrduPoint.com
West Zone Police Arrests 53, Recovers Arms, Drugs

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 53 accused from different parts of the district West during last 24 hours.

The police also recovered arms, drugs and mobile phones from the possession of arrested, informed spokesman for the West Zone police.

The arrested include 27 drug peddlers, 3 absconders, a robber, 6 street criminals, 2 gutka/mawa sellers, 8 illegal arms holders and 6 others. Police recovered a revolver, 6 pistols, 17 rounds, 2.895 kg Charas and 3 mobile phones.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

