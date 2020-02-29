West zone police arrests 56 including 22 peddlers in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone Police arrested 56 alleged accused from different parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The arrested include 22 drug peddlers, 9 absconders, a proclaimed offender, a dacoit, 14 illegal arms possessors and others, said a statement on Saturday.

The police have also recovered 03 rifles, 13 pistols, 48 rounds, 15.725 kgs marijuana, 6 mobile phones and cash Rs. 5,230/-.

Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway.