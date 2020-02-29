UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Zone Police Arrests 56 Including 22 Peddlers In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

West zone police arrests 56 including 22 peddlers in Karachi

The West Zone Police arrested 56 alleged accused from different parts of the district during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone Police arrested 56 alleged accused from different parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The arrested include 22 drug peddlers, 9 absconders, a proclaimed offender, a dacoit, 14 illegal arms possessors and others, said a statement on Saturday.

The police have also recovered 03 rifles, 13 pistols, 48 rounds, 15.725 kgs marijuana, 6 mobile phones and cash Rs. 5,230/-.

Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

Secretary Challans 15 vehicles, imposes fines in S ..

34 seconds ago

ADC seeks effective strategy to control dengue lar ..

36 seconds ago

Abe Says to Do Everything to Stop Spread of COVID- ..

37 seconds ago

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

13 minutes ago

New Zealand salvage win, India stay unbeaten at wo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.