West Zone Police Arrests 56 Including 22 Peddlers In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone Police arrested 56 alleged accused from different parts of the district during last 24 hours.
The arrested include 22 drug peddlers, 9 absconders, a proclaimed offender, a dacoit, 14 illegal arms possessors and others, said a statement on Saturday.
The police have also recovered 03 rifles, 13 pistols, 48 rounds, 15.725 kgs marijuana, 6 mobile phones and cash Rs. 5,230/-.
Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway.