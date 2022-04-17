UrduPoint.com

Westerly Wave Affecting Upper Parts Of Country To Bring Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Westerly wave affecting upper parts of country to bring rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with chances of hailstorm at a few places in central or north Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting western and upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Wednesday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, 05 mm of rain was recorded in Khuzdar.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad 46 C, Padidan, Jacobabad and Sakrand 45 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Jacobabad Khuzdar Sakrand Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

14 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

23 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

23 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

24 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.