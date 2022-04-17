Westerly wave affecting upper parts of country to bring rain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with chances of hailstorm at a few places in central or north Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting western and upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Wednesday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, 05 mm of rain was recorded in Khuzdar.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Shaheed Benazirabad 46 C, Padidan, Jacobabad and Sakrand 45 C.