Westerly wave affecting upper parts to bring rain: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

"Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country with rain and snow over the mountains at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours", the met office said.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Gupis -04, Gilgit and Kalam -03 C.