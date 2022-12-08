UrduPoint.com

Westerly Wave Affecting Upper Parts To Bring Rain: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Westerly wave affecting upper parts to bring rain: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

"Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country with rain and snow over the mountains at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours", the met office said.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours. Foggy conditions occurred over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Gupis -04, Gilgit and Kalam -03 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Skardu

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.