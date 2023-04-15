Westerly wave effecting upper parts of country

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and would spread in western and central parts subsequently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and would spread in western and central parts subsequently.

According to the Met Office, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday night, while partly cloudy weather is likely in western/upper parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Sunday.

However, rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last Past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central/southern parts.

Today\'s Recorded Highest Temperature (�C): Mohenjo Daro 44, Khairpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Jacobabad, Khairpur, DG Khan, Dadu, Mithi and Sukkur 43.