Westerly Wave To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms In KP, Punjab, Kashmir And GB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms in the upper parts of the country during the coming week with occasional gaps, as moist currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave are expected to affect the region from the evening of September 15 to September 19.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from September 16 to 19 with occasional breaks.
Scattered rain and thundershowers are also expected in Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from the night of September 15 to September 19, with isolated heavy falls likely on September 16 and 18.
In Gilgit-Baltistan, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar are likely to receive rain-wind/thunderstorms during September 16 to 19.
In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum between September 16 and 19, while Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad are likely to experience rain on September 18 and 19.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in some areas.
Meanwhile, mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of Sindh and Balochistan, with partly cloudy conditions along the coastal belt.
The PMD has cautioned that windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period. There is also a possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, while heavy rainfall on September 18 and 19 may increase flows in local streams and nullahs in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir.
The public, travelers and tourists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, while all concerned authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation.
