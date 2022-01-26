Western media highlights persecution of minorities in India: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said the Western media was highlighting the worst human rights abuses against minorities and their persecution by the facist Modi regime in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said the Western media was highlighting the worst human rights abuses against minorities and their persecution by the facist Modi regime in India.

However, the Western world's interests were derived by the size of Indian economy, which were halting them to raise their voice against state-sponsored violence over Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities in India, the NSA said taking to a private news channel.

"They think China can be countered through India which is a wrong assumption, " he said, adding they had shut their eyes over the minorities' persecution in India.