Western media to stop propagating fake, negative news about CPEC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :China is unquestionably the world's next superpower and its growth rate will soon surpass USA's annual growth rate while the Western media would still be busy in propagating fake and negative news about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Xinjiang to manipulate public opinion.

These remarks were made by Chen Xiang aka Shaheen, Director China Radio International Confucius Class room during a special lecture organized by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), Sargodha University on Tuesday.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the lecture while the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Director PICS Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman were also present on the occasion.

Throwing light on the history of China, the guest speaker Chen Xiang said that China is one of the oldest civilizations of the world with a continuous history of more than 5000 years. The fact that China has never invaded any country proves that China is a peace-loving country and it has no intentions of expanding its territory, he added.

Chen Xiang said that Pakistan-China friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the ocean and both countries can potentially help each other in achieving economic goals. "Agriculture-based market in China is widely open for Pakistan as it is very difficult for China to feed 22 per cent of the world's population with only seven percent of the planet's arable land," he maintained.

Chen Xiang, who has been living in Pakistan for more than a decade, threw light on the negative role of Western media which has long been spreading fabricated news to malign China.

"China takes no country as its rival including the United States however it seems that America is not happy with the rapid growth of China." According to Chen Xiang, CPEC has linked Pakistan's growth with China. The mega project would help curb the menace of poverty, not only from Pakistan but also from the entire region, he said, adding that Pakistan will too grow and develop with the growth of China.

Addressing on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that Pakistan should follow the footprints of China which has lifted 850 million people out of poverty and corruption.

In his view, Pakistan should further strengthen its economic ties with China as it will be the largest economy of the world in coming years.

He informed the participants that Sargodha University has signed many MoUs with Chinese institutes in the field of agriculture that would help uplifting the agriculture in Sargodha region.

Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman said in his address that the Confucius Institute would soon be established at the University of Sargodha to promote Chinese language and culture while two Chinese language teachers have already joined the University to start Chinese language course.

He concluded that the Chinese model is the only path to development and we have to follow this path to reach the highest stage of development.

The students and faculty members keenly listened to the speakers as they were very excited to learn about Chinese history and culture.