Westridge police arrests car lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Westridge police Tuesday arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession, informed the police spokesman.

The police held Zahid and registered a case against him, he added. He said the recovered vehicle would be handed over to the Islamabad police after fulfilling all the codal formalities.

The superintendent of police Pothohar said the accused had a track record of lifting vehicles from Rawalpindi and Lahore.

City Police Officer Mohammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of station house officer Westridge on the accused arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicle.

He directed to gear up operation against the car lifters proposing strict action against the culprits.