Westridge police recover stolen car in six hours

Westridge police on Tuesday managed to recover a vehicle stolen from Peshawar Road within in six hours and arrested the car lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Westridge police on Tuesday managed to recover a vehicle stolen from Peshawar Road within in six hours and arrested the car lifter.

According to a police spokesman, due to immediate action of Westridge police, vehicle stolen from Peshawar Road was recovered which would be handed over to the owner after fulfilling legal requirements.

He said, a citizen informed 15 police that his vehicle Toyota Corolla GLI was stolen early morning. Station House Officer, Westridge and his team responded immediately and initiated proceedings to trace the car.

After nearly six hours continuous efforts the police party recovered the car and arrested an accused namely Sasmeen Khan.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police performance and directed to net accomplices of the accused and his facilitators, he added.