Westridge Police seize huge cache of arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of weapons and arrested two culprits during an operation here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police managed to recover a huge cache of arms being smuggled in a private vehicle by the smugglers.

The CPO Khalid Hamdani said the Westridge police party set up a special picket and stopped a suspected vehicle.

He said that the two suspects identified as Bahadur Khan and Rashid Shah were apprehended whereas more than 35 pistols and thousands of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arms smuggler.

A case has been registered against the suspects while further investigation is underway.