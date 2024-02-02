Open Menu

Westridge Police Seize Huge Cache Of Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Westridge Police seize huge cache of arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of weapons and arrested two culprits during an operation here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police managed to recover a huge cache of arms being smuggled in a private vehicle by the smugglers.

The CPO Khalid Hamdani said the Westridge police party set up a special picket and stopped a suspected vehicle.

He said that the two suspects identified as Bahadur Khan and Rashid Shah were apprehended whereas more than 35 pistols and thousands of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arms smuggler.

A case has been registered against the suspects while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Rashid Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case ag ..

Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

2 minutes ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

22 minutes ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

1 hour ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

1 hour ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

5 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

13 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

14 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

14 hours ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan