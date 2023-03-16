Wet spell likely from Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted rain-dust/thunderstorm in Central Punjab, including the provincial capital, from Friday to Monday with chances of fall in day temperature 6°C to 8 °C during the spell.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur during the forecast period.

Day temperature is likely to fall 6°C to 8 °C during the spell and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the period, the spokesman added.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 18 while the maximum reached 31 °C on Thursday.