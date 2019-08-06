People of Kashmir have expressed apprehensions about a new cycle of violence in the Valley, with many saying that scrapping of Article 370 could lead to change in its Muslim-majority identity In Indian occupied Kashmir

"How long they will keep us under house arrest?" asked Arshad Warsi, a man in his 20s from the Valley who was also visiting the city.

Revoking Article 370 does not mean "we cannot express our resentment", he said.

A school teacher, who wished not to be named, blamed the pro-India local parties for the current crisis. "Today we feel we have lost our identity and it is very unfortunate that India has taken a decision which is going to create more resentment among the masses rather than bringing peace," she said.

For businessman Jaleel Ahmad Butt, the uncertainty in the Valley means closure of his establishment indefinitely and loss of bread and butter.

"We don't know how the situation will develop after the curfew-like restrictions are withdrawn.

We feel we are heading for worst of times," he said. He expressed disappointment over snapping of phone and internet connectivity and said people in the Valley have totally been disconnected from the outside world.

"My two children are studying outside the valley and there is no contact with them. I know they will be worried about the situation here and I also don't know how they are doing," Mr. Butt, who was in Jammu, said.

"Will revoking Article 370 end decades-long uprising in Kashmir? I don't believe in this theory," Fatima Bano, a middle-aged entrepreneur, said. Nusrat, a housewife, said, "We don't know what is happening in Kashmir. I have talked to my family there last night and came to know about heavy deployment of forces."Fayaz Ahmad Dar, who was returning from Delhi after shopping for his sister's wedding, said the developments in the Valley have left him heartbroken."My younger sister is getting married on August 13 and we have made all necessary arrangements. I don't know whether the marriage will take place," he said.

Massive Indian forces deployment created fear and imprisoned people in their homes in Indian occupied Kashmir.