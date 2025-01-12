Open Menu

Wexnet 2025 Concludes, Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs, Digital Innovation

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition, Wexnet 2025, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), concluded on Sunday.

The three-day event brought together women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan, providing a platform to display their talent, skills, and business innovations.

A significant highlight of the exhibition was a seminar on the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) platform, held on the second day. The seminar aimed to raise awareness about PSW's transformative role in international trade and its potential to foster business growth among women entrepreneurs. Azka Rehman, Manager Change Management at PSW, delivered an in-depth presentation, emphasizing the platform’s ability to streamline trade processes, reduce costs, and align with global trade standards. Speaking at the session, Secretary TDAP, Sheryar Taj, underlined the critical role of PSW in facilitating efficient trade and empowering women entrepreneurs to expand their horizons in international markets. Fauzia Parveen Chaudhary, Director General of the Women Entrepreneurs Division at TDAP, reiterated TDAP's commitment to inclusion and innovation through digital tools like PSW.

During the session, shields were awarded to leading women business leaders, including Farah Bashir, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dera Ghazi Khan, Rabia Usman, President of WCCI Bahawalpur, and others, in recognition of their contributions.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, where participants explored the platform's features and discussed its potential to transform trade practices.

Another engaging seminar on E-Commerce and Digital Marketing was held on the third day of the event. The discussion centered on the growing importance of digital platforms for the sustainability and growth of women-led businesses. Adil Mukhtar, Deputy Director of Services at TDAP, provided an insightful overview of Pakistan's evolving e-commerce landscape, highlighting government initiatives and opportunities for business expansion through online platforms. Aqsa Rasool, a trainer from Circle, conducted an interactive session on digital marketing strategies, emphasizing the use of AI tools and social media for effective marketing. She also introduced “Baaji,” an innovative chatbot designed by Circle to assist women entrepreneurs in navigating the digital space and building successful online ventures.

Wexnet 2025 concluded with resounding success, leaving participants inspired and equipped with the tools to innovate and grow their businesses in today’s competitive world. TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs by promoting inclusion, innovation, and digital transformation in Pakistan’s trade landscape.

